Ycash Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $58,638.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00266859 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00109012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00032028 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,753,188 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

