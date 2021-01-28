YEE (YEE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.47 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, YEE has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar. YEE has a market cap of $2.00 million and $2.47 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00068323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.10 or 0.00858574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00049991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.47 or 0.04147276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017245 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

