Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,293,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,431,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $167,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $166,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $162,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $373,405.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $159,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $191,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $187,200.00.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. FMR LLC increased its position in Yext by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Yext by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Yext by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 64,893 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

