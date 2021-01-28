YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Down 5%

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 1,140,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,156,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $283.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YRC Worldwide news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

