Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 49.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,791 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Yunji were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yunji in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Yunji stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.23. Yunji Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $157.11 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

