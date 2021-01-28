Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

AMD traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.39. 968,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,602,102. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 120.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,302,000 after purchasing an additional 287,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,347,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

