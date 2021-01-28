Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CALM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $39.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $46.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 588,850 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 665.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 620,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after buying an additional 539,854 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,899,000 after buying an additional 359,340 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,221,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after buying an additional 127,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

