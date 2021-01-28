Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Shares of CSL traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,487. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $169.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at $22,729,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $7,868,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 184.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 314,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,523,000 after buying an additional 204,078 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

