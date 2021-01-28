Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Post $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Cintas also posted earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $318.20 on Monday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.32 and a 200-day moving average of $332.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after buying an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,228,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 455,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,889,000 after buying an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,409,000 after buying an additional 97,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.