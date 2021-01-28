Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.84.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.59.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

