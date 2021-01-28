Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $6.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on DRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 774,221 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after buying an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after buying an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 758,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,401,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.51. 21,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,399. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.57. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -116.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.