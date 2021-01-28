Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.50. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,169,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.51. 7,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.37. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $125.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.00%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

