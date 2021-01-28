Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $674.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.96) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,585.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,857,000 after buying an additional 87,645 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,009,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 177,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $126.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,844.73. The stock had a trading volume of 638,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,528.84 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,735.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,335.37.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

