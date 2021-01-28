Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post sales of $209.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.15 million to $211.80 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $193.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $930.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $881.82 million to $965.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $963.44 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MRCY stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 302,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,567. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $89,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,046,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,448 shares of company stock worth $972,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,123,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.