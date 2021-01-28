Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.27. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 84,042 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $68.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

