Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PolyPid.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPD. Raymond James raised PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of PolyPid stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,043. PolyPid has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the third quarter worth about $48,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyPid (PYPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.