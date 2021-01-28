Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to announce earnings per share of $2.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the lowest is $2.43. Prudential Financial posted earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $9.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.54.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after buying an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,165,000 after buying an additional 138,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,971,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after buying an additional 659,696 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

