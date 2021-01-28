Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Post $2.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the highest is $3.10. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $10.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $11.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHS traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $127.84. 927,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,838. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $146.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.59.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

