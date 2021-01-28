Zacks: Analysts Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,610 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

