Zacks: Analysts Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Fox Factory reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $130.86.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

