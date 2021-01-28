Zacks: Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Brokerages predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post sales of $6.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.34 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $16.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.97 billion to $16.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $18.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cleveland Research raised Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE KSS opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 31.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 13.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,239,000 after purchasing an additional 194,569 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 721,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth approximately $21,865,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

