Zacks: Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.14 Billion

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post $7.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.13 billion. Netflix reported sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.45 billion to $30.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.88 billion to $36.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,239,000 after purchasing an additional 307,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 35.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 371.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after acquiring an additional 224,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $15.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $538.60. 5,946,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,538,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $522.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.95 billion, a PE ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

