Zacks: Analysts Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Provention Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.16).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRVB. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. Provention Bio has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $778.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 3.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after acquiring an additional 428,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after acquiring an additional 720,415 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

