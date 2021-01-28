Zacks: Analysts Expect Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Announce $4.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Watford’s earnings. Watford reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 626.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Watford will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Watford.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $239.33 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. JMP Securities cut Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watford by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Watford by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watford in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Watford by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Watford by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watford stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $34.58. 2,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,708. The stock has a market cap of $687.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. Watford has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.79.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

