Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $787.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,506,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,971. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 145,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 287,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 127,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 76,488 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

