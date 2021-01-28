Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $2.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

A number of research firms have commented on MAN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.91.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $2,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 64.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 89,793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $11,579,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.83. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

