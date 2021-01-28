Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will report $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.41. McDonald’s posted earnings of $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist cut their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $996,359,000 after acquiring an additional 80,602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.81. 238,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.81. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $154.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

