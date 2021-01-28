Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce sales of $7.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.83 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $2.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $17.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $19.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $61.43 million, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $77.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

Several research firms have commented on OCUL. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

OCUL stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 243,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 907,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 516.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 71,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

