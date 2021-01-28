Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post $0.10 EPS

Analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.14. Purple Innovation posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRPL. Truist began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,726. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -116.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,248 shares of company stock worth $2,521,442. 75.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 214,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 87,340 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

