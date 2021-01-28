Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report $3.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99. Teleflex posted earnings of $3.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.42 to $12.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.27.

NYSE:TFX traded up $9.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $381.50. 179,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,407. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $414.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.66.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

