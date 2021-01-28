Zacks: Brokerages Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Announce $2.09 EPS

Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report $2.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $7.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $588.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.82.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,595,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,697.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,200 shares of company stock valued at $29,266,161 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX opened at $534.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $549.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.