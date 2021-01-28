Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to Announce $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.34. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

NYSE NHI opened at $64.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

