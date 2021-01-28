Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.56). Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company’s revenue was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of RHP stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.40. 24,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,358. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 49.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

