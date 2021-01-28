Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACB. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.01.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. Analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 643,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 418,049 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

