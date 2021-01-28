Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Hold

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

NABZY opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

