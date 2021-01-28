Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Hold

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NYMT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

