Zacks Investment Research Lowers Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) to Sell

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.35. 333,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,768. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $411.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16. Astronics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $28.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $106.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.53 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Astronics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Astronics by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Astronics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 58,846 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

