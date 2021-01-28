Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) to Sell

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Get Atlas alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.43. 824,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas in the third quarter worth $358,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Atlas during the third quarter valued at $694,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.