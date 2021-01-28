Zacks Investment Research Lowers Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Sell

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

CAL opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. Caleres has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,985.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,941,000 after acquiring an additional 163,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 83,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 19.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 120,183 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 594,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 749.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 286,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

