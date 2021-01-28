Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) to Hold

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jarrod Longcor purchased 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James V. Caruso purchased 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 74,074 shares of company stock worth $100,000. 5.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Cellectar Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

