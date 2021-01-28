Zacks Investment Research Lowers Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Shares of CTXR opened at $1.22 on Monday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

