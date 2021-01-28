Zacks Investment Research Lowers CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -10.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 260,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

