Zacks Investment Research Lowers fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FUBO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $62.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. Analysts predict that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $7,303,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $5,726,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $3,857,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $3,512,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

