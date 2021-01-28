Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARE. DA Davidson upped their price target on Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Carter Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $21.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 381.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

