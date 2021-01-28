Zacks Investment Research Upgrades County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.63.

ICBK opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 million, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other County Bancorp news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $297,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,889 shares of company stock valued at $962,660. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

