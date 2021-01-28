Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) to Buy

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.89% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.