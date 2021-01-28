Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) to “Buy”

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $147.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

HOCPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $126.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.98. HOYA has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $141.08.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

