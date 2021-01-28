Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) to “Hold”

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAIX Inc. is an artificial intelligence company primarily in China. It creates and delivers products and services for English learning. The company’s proprietary AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get LAIX alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAIX opened at $1.88 on Thursday. LAIX has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LAIX will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LAIX (LAIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.