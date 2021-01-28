Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €82.00 by Morgan Stanley

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €95.70 ($112.59) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €85.23 ($100.27).

FRA ZAL opened at €97.04 ($114.16) on Thursday. Zalando SE has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s fifty day moving average is €91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.54.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

