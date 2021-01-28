ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €52.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 160.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €50.50 ($59.41) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.00. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a twelve month low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a twelve month high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

ZEAL Network Company Profile

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.